Ratan Tata No More: Reports

Hyderabad: Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons, has died at the age of 85. According to recent reports, Tata was in critical health condition and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

When reports of Tata’s hospital visit surfaced, he dismissed rumours on X stating, “I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age related medical conditions.



There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits.”

He also urged the public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation".

Ratan Tata said, "I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and I want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded."