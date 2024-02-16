Rat Bite Incident: Suspended Medical Staff Reinstated

Hyderabad: Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr B. Triveni on Friday revoked the suspension of two doctors and a staff nurse of the Government General Hospital (GGH) Kamareddy, who were sanctioned when rats bit a comatose patient in the ICU.

“After careful examination of the report submitted by a three-member committee investigating the alleged irregularities involving the doctors and staff nurse, the suspension is lifted with immediate effect," the order said.

Associate professor Dr S. Vasanth Kumar, one of the suspended doctors, had maintained that he was not present at the hospital during the incident. Others affected by the suspension were assistant professor Dr Kavya, and nursing officer G. Manjula. All three have now been reinstated to their original positions.

The decision came after protest against the suspension by government doctors on February 12. Discussions were held with health minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha. Dr Kumar thanked health minister Rajanarasimha, health secretary Christina Z.Chongthu and the Kamareddy collector.