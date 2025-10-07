Rare French Honour For Ex-law Minister

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron has invited former Union law minister and Supreme Court senior advocate Ashwani Kumar to the “Pantheonisation” ceremony of Robert Badinter, distinguished jurist and humanist and a former French justice minister, in Paris on October 9. Mr Badinter has been accorded the exceptional honour of “Pantheonisation” (given a final resting place at the Pantheon in Paris), which is reserved for the most distinguished French citizens. The ceremony is presided over by the President of France.

Mr Badinter was a crusader for the abolition of capital punishment and succeeded in the abolition of capital punishment in France. Dr Kumar has had a warm relationship with the French political leadership in the past. Mr Kumar said in a statement: “I am honoured and delighted by President Macron’s invitation. Mr Badinter was a distinguished humanist, jurist, and a statesman of France who was a relentless crusader for the abolition of death penalty. I had the honour of knowing Mr Robert Badinter, a former justice minister and president of the Constitutional Council of France, for the last several years and had the opportunity of visiting him in Paris on a few occasions in recent years. His selflessness and passionate espousal of human rights and public causes, distinguished him as a great son of the French Republic.