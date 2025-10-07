 Top
Rare French Honour For Ex-law Minister

DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2025 7:28 PM IST

Badinter has been accorded the exceptional honour of “Pantheonisation” (given a final resting place at the Pantheon in Paris), which is reserved for the most distinguished French citizens. The ceremony is presided over by the President of France

Former Union law minister and Supreme Court senior advocate Ashwani Kumar — Internet

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron has invited former Union law minister and Supreme Court senior advocate Ashwani Kumar to the “Pantheonisation” ceremony of Robert Badinter, distinguished jurist and humanist and a former French justice minister, in Paris on October 9. Mr Badinter has been accorded the exceptional honour of “Pantheonisation” (given a final resting place at the Pantheon in Paris), which is reserved for the most distinguished French citizens. The ceremony is presided over by the President of France.

Mr Badinter was a crusader for the abolition of capital punishment and succeeded in the abolition of capital punishment in France. Dr Kumar has had a warm relationship with the French political leadership in the past. Mr Kumar said in a statement: “I am honoured and delighted by President Macron’s invitation. Mr Badinter was a distinguished humanist, jurist, and a statesman of France who was a relentless crusader for the abolition of death penalty. I had the honour of knowing Mr Robert Badinter, a former justice minister and president of the Constitutional Council of France, for the last several years and had the opportunity of visiting him in Paris on a few occasions in recent years. His selflessness and passionate espousal of human rights and public causes, distinguished him as a great son of the French Republic.

