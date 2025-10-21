Rajnath Singh Warns Of Rising Ideological Wars, Sophisticated Crimes

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday emphasised the shifting landscape of country's security challenges, noting that while the nation grapples with border instability, society faces a new surge in sophisticated crimes, terrorism and “ideological wars”.

Speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Singh underscored the critical need to balance external and internal security to achieve the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. “Areas that were once known as the red corridor have now transformed into growth corridors,” the defence minister said, highlighting the significant progress made against the Naxal problem, long a major internal security challenge, and credited the concerted and organised efforts of the police, CRPF, BSF and local administration in preventing the problem from escalating.

Police Commemoration Day is observed annually to honour the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area on this day in 1959. Addressing an event at the National Police Memorial, Singh asserted that despite functioning on different platforms, the military and police share the singular mission of national protection.

The Defence Minister cautioned that while there is instability on the borders, new types of crimes, terrorism and ideological wars are emerging within society, as he detailed the complex nature of modern internal threats. “Crime has become more organised, invisible, and complex, and its purpose is to create chaos in society, undermine trust and challenge the stability of the nation,” Singh said.

He commended the police for their dual role: carrying out their official duty of crime prevention while fulfilling the moral duty of maintaining societal trust. “If people are sleeping peacefully today, it is due to their confidence in our vigilant armed forces and alert police,” he added.

Exuding confidence, the Minister asserted that the Naxal menace is “on the verge of becoming history,” echoing the commitment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has declared that the threat will end by March 2026.

“Several top Naxalites have been eliminated this year... Areas that were once Naxalite hubs are now becoming educational hubs. Areas that were once known as the red corridor have now transformed into growth corridors,” Singh said and acknowledged the significant contribution of security forces to this success.

A joint parade of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police was held on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers and governors paid tributes to the police personnel for their role in thwarting internal security challenges and assured support to their families.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe.”

Home Minister Shah conveyed his “warm greetings”, recognising the police as first responders who have “scripted glory by thwarting crimes and threats to internal security, and by protecting citizens' rights with exemplary courage and commitment”.

The defence minister also highlighted the Modi led government's commitment to bolstering national security and recognising the police forces and recalled that the government established the National Police Memorial in 2018 to honour their contributions.

He noted the various modernisation efforts, saying the police have been provided “state-of-the-art weapons and improved facilities”, including modern equipment such as surveillance systems, drones, forensic labs and digital policing tools.

In a separate post, Home Minister Shah also paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the warriors of the Indian National Army (INA) on its foundation day, calling them an “eternal inspiration for the nation first ethos.”

Singh asserted that the concerted and organised efforts of police, CRPF, BSF, and local administration have ensured that the problem did not escalate and the people in the left-wing extremism affected areas breathed a sigh of relief. On the present-day challenges, Singh pointed out that crime has become more organised, invisible, and complex, and its purpose is to create chaos in society, undermine trust, and challenge the stability of the nation.

The defence minister described the armed forces and police forces as pillars of national security, stating that while the former protects the country and its geographical integrity, the latter safeguards society and the social integrity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, chief ministers and governors also paid tributes to the police personnel for their role in thwarting internal security challenges and assured support to their families.