Rajnath Singh Reviews Defence Preparedness Amid West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting following recent global and regional security developments, with a focus on India’s defence preparedness.

Senior military leadership, including Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi, attended the meeting. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir Kamat was also present.

The review comes as the ongoing West Asia conflict enters its fourth week, significantly disrupting global trade routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions escalated after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israel strikes on February 28. In response, Iran launched attacks on Israeli and US-linked assets across several Gulf countries, further destabilising the region and impacting global energy markets.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Rajya Sabha on the conflict and its implications for India’s energy security.

A day earlier, Modi briefed the Lok Sabha, describing the situation as “worrisome” and highlighting its economic, security, and humanitarian consequences.

He noted that a significant portion of India’s crude oil and gas imports comes from the affected region, which also serves as a key trade corridor. The Prime Minister warned that the ongoing conflict poses serious challenges to global stability and called for an early resolution.

Opposition parties, however, criticised his address, calling it overly self-congratulatory and politically charged.