Rajnath Singh Lauds Army Training Institutes During Mhow Visit

New Delhi: Referring to challenges on the northern and western borders, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged soldiers to stay vigilant against both internal and external enemies, who he said are always active.

Besides the external threats, the defence minister said that the country also faces challenges on the internal fronts. "In such a situation, we cannot be reluctant at all. Our enemies, whether external or internal, are always active. In such a situation, we will have to keep a close eye on their activities and take timely and effective steps against them," Mr Singh said at the Army War College (AWC) in Mhow cantonment, 25 km from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Singh, accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officers of the Indian Army, was on a visit to the three premier training institutes of the Indian Army — the AWC, the Infantry School and the Military College of Telecommunication & Engineering (MCTE) –- in Mhow. During the visit, he lauded the contribution of the training institutions of the Indian Army in making the personnel proficient in military strategies and skills of warfare.

The defence minister was briefed by the officiating Commandant on the establishment of the Advanced Incubation and Research Centre and the various MoUs towards enabling absorption and transformation of technologies.

Mr Singh visited the Army Marksmanship Unit to witness their contribution towards national sports. He also visited the Infantry Museum, where he was briefed on the history of the Infantry as well as the induction of modernised equipment into the Infantry.

The defence minister also interacted with all ranks of the three institutes during the Barakhana organised at the AWC. Addressing the troops, he commended the courage and vigilance of the Indian Army personnel in safeguarding the borders and ensuring national security.

"Your dedication and devotion to duty are an inspiration to all of us. It is due to your hard work and commitment that our country and its borders are becoming increasingly secure and strong," he said.

Mr Singh asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s aim is to make India a developed & self-reliant nation by 2047 and the armed forces will play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

"You are the protectors of our borders and the forerunners in nation building. I am sure that you will continue securing our borders with courage & dedication and contribute to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Singh visited the Bhim Janm Bhoomi, a memorial dedicated to B.R. Ambedkar in Mhow and paid homage to the Bharat Ratna and the architect of the Indian Constitution at his birthplace. He described B.R. Ambedkar as an epitome of selfless service, who dedicated his life to social equality and empowerment.