Rajanarsimha Assures To Resolve Problems of GO No. 317 Victims

Hyderabad: Medical and health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Sunday assured that the government would resolve the problems faced by those affected by GO 317. The victims met the minister and submitted a representation to him at his residence here.

They lamented that the previous BRS government had taken “tyrannical decisions” without recognising the locality of the employees while bringing in the zonal system. The “autocratic rule” had caused hardships to employees and their families, they said.

The state government has appointed Rajanarasimha as the chairman of the Cabinet sub-committee on GO 317 and the victims expressed hope that justice would be rendered.

The minister promised to address problems of the employees, including promotions, transfers and spouse cases. He assured that he would have a detailed discussion with the victims.