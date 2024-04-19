KAKINADA: An election flying squad has seized gold and silver ornaments worth Rs.8.73 crores stacked in a container truck at Dowleswaram Police Check Post. The ornaments belong to jewellery shop at Rajamahendravaram. A total of 1.764 kilos of gold worth Rs.8.15 crores and 71.473 kilos of silver worth Rs.58.72 lakhs were found in the container while transporting it to Rajamahendravaram.



The poll officials were checking vehicles at Dowleswaram check post while they found the the gold and silver ornaments found in a container, said ajamahendravaram South Zone DSP M.Ambika Prasad. The check post officials informed Returning Officer N.Tej Bharat who instructed the Assistant Returning Officer Y.K.V.Appa Rao and flying squad incharge and special executive magistrate D.Gopala Rao and team to seize and keep it in the treasury.



Meanwhile, Income Tax and GST officials reached the spot and assessed the weight and value of the ornaments. Ambika Prasad said that district Grievance Committee would inquire the matter and further steps would be taken.





