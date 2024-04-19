Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Rajahmundry: Polling begins in Yanam

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
19 April 2024 5:56 AM GMT
Rajahmundry: Polling begins in Yanam
x
Brisk polling is underway with 12.55 per cent turnout recorded till 9 AM. (PTI)
KAKINADA: Polling started at Yanam, a legislative assembly constituency in Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. Brisk polling is underway with 12.55 per cent turnout recorded till 9 AM.

Former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Yanam MLA Gollapallil Srinivas along with their family members exercised their franchise. The polling exercise is progressing in 33 polling stations in Yanam.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Yanam polling in Yanam Lok Sabha Polls 2024 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X