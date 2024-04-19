Rajahmundry: Polling begins in Yanam

KAKINADA: Polling started at Yanam, a legislative assembly constituency in Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. Brisk polling is underway with 12.55 per cent turnout recorded till 9 AM.



Former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Yanam MLA Gollapallil Srinivas along with their family members exercised their franchise. The polling exercise is progressing in 33 polling stations in Yanam.