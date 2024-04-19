Rajahmundry: Polling begins in Yanam
KAKINADA: Polling started at Yanam, a legislative assembly constituency in Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency on Friday. Brisk polling is underway with 12.55 per cent turnout recorded till 9 AM.
Former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Yanam MLA Gollapallil Srinivas along with their family members exercised their franchise. The polling exercise is progressing in 33 polling stations in Yanam.
Former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Yanam MLA Gollapallil Srinivas along with their family members exercised their franchise. The polling exercise is progressing in 33 polling stations in Yanam.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story