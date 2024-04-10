Telangana: Untimely rains, Hailstorm damage crops

NIZAMABAD: Rain accompanied hailstorms lashed Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts for the last two days, resulting in massive loss of standing crops.







Hailstorms damaged crops like paddy, sunflower, jowar, mango, papaya, drumsticks, and little gourd. The rain came at a time when farmers were in the process of harvesting the paddy crop.





In Banswada division’s Banswada, Birkur, Nasurrulabad, Varni, Mosra, Chandur, Rudrur, Kotagir, Pothangal mandals and in Bodhan division’s Bodhan, Salura and other mandals in both the districts experienced untimely rainfall.





Due to the sudden downpour, tin sheds and old houses were also damaged extensively.





Gangaram, a farmer from Mandarna village, said the paddy crop bore the brunt of the untimely rain and hailstorms. "We were readying to harvest the crop, but at his crucial hour, the entire crop fell,” he said.





“In fact, to perform my daughter's marriage, I took an additional agriculture field on a tenant basis and raised the crop this time. All the crops are damaged,” he lamented.





Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nizamabad district agriculture officer Wajid Hussian said that official teams began a survey of the crop damage due to the hailstorms and untimely rainfall. As per a preliminary report, crops were damaged in 1726.12 acres in Nizamabad district.





Around 910 farmers have incurred losses, he said.





Meanwhile, elected representatives and political leaders visited the agriculture fields and observed the damage to crops. BRS party leader Pocharam Surender Reddy visited the areas under Banswada assembly constituency limits. He assured the farmers that compensation would be demanded from the government for the crop damage.