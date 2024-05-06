Rain and hail bring down temperature in TS

Hyderabad: After enduring a week of relentless heat, many districts in saw a dramatic shift in weather conditions, with rain and hailstorms across several regions bringing down temperatures. The IMD has cautioned against heavy winds, lightning, and hail.

However, elsewhere, the TS Development Planning Society said Velgatoor in Jagtial district hit a record high of 47.1°C, the highest temperature recorded across the state this year.

Though the IMD had predicted rain from the evening of May 6, Nalgonda and Suryapet experienced early signs of change and residents reported 'blasting rains' with hail in Khammam, Mahbubabad and Jangaon.

In the undivided Warangal district, two farmers succumbed to lightning strikes, 46-year-old farmer Basha Bullayya in Eturunagaram and 39-year-old farmer Dasari Ajay in Raghunathpalli, along with his cow. The heavy rain damaged grains at procurement centres in Eturunagaram.

A huge portion of a slab of Garla railway station in Mahbubabad district came down during the rain.

Neighbouring districts such as Karimnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Mancherial, and Kumuram Bheem reported extreme temperatures exceeding 46°C, while Adilabad, Mahabubabad, Wanaparthy, Pedapalli, Jayashankar, Nagarkurnool, Yadadgiri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hanmakomda, Jangaon, Kamareddy, and Warangal saw the mercury rise above 45°C, with all other 13 districts facing similar scorching conditions of above 44°C temperatures.