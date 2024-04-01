Rahul Lying on EVMs, BJP Tells EC

New Delhi: The BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleged "provocative and anti-national statements" during the I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally. The ruling party accused Gandhi of peddling disinformation and trying to create disaffection towards the impartiality of elections and authenticity of EVMs. They demand an unconditional apology from Gandhi to the nation, EC, and the Prime Minister, and call for an FIR to be registered against him. Additionally, the BJP filed a complaint against TMC leader Piyush Panda for hurling casteist slurs against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a campaign rally in West Bengal.

In the complaint, the BJP alleges that Gandhi's statements undermine democratic principles and have the potential to incite civil unrest. They expressed concern over Gandhi's warning of breaking up India and called his remarks mischievous and against the state. The BJP further accused Gandhi of sowing doubt and distrust in the electoral process and the impartiality of the EC during the rally.

The BJP's complaint against TMC leaders also includes accusations against TMC's social media in-charge Debganshu Bhattacharya for posting personal details of BJP candidate Rekha Patra from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. They alleged that Bhattacharya maliciously exposed Patra's personal details and demand an FIR against him. The BJP urged the poll panel to suspend TMC's account on the microblogging site and order an inquiry into how Patra's personal data was made available to the ruling party in the state. Additionally, they called for Bhattacharya to extend an unconditional apology to Patra for violating her privacy.