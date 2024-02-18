Rahul Gandhi visits family of victims of wild animal attacks in Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited the next of kin of the three persons killed in wild animal attacks in the Wayanad district of Kerala.Gandhi, who is Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, took a break from the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra which was in its Varanasi leg on Saturday, to rush to his constituency in the wake of fatalities caused by man-animal conflict. The Wayanad district had witnessed violent protests by local people on Saturday who came out on the streets against the state government and forest department.On reaching Wayanad, Rahul first visited the house of Ajeesh, a farmer who was trampled to death by a wild elephant Belur Makhna at Chaligada a week ago. From Chaligada, he went to Pulpally to meet the family of Paul, a tourist guide at Kuruva Island who died after sustaining serious injuries in a wild elephant attack on Friday,The Congress leader later met the family of Praheesh of Moodakolly who was killed by a tiger.Rahul assured the family members of the victims that he would take up their issues of compensation, education of children and employment on compassionate grounds with the state government and get things expedited.Special bond with the people of WayanadRahul Gandhi has often spoken about his special bond with the people of Wayanad. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls the Congress leader had secured 7.06 lakh votes defeating his nearest CPI candidate by over 4 lakh votes.During his visit after being reinstated as Lok Sabha MP, he thanked the people of Wayanad for their support in his difficult daysReview meetingThe Wayanad MP later attended a review meeting at the Government Guest House in Kalpetta.Later addressing the media he said; ``I came to meet the people who lost their family members to condole with them and also to speak with the administration here. We have told the administration that they need to pay the compensation quickly and effectively and not delay it as has been happening over the last couple of months.The Congress leader suggested to the administration to set up an early warning system. “I am told that there is a rapid response team. But one team is not enough. They need to increase the number of teams and supply them with all equipment," he said.Rahul talked about improving inter-state cooperation between Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and assured to play his part in ensuring it.Slams state governmentThe Congress leader slammed the state government for failing to build a good medical college in Wayanad. “I don’t understand why it is taking so long to develop a medical medical college here. It is not a complicated thing to do,” he said.Rahul said it is a tragedy that even after people lose their lives and get seriously injured, they are not having a proper medical college. “I have already written to the CM and I will request him again to expedite the matter. The government should bear the treatment cost of people who have been injured in the latest spate of attacks,” he added.The Congress leader said;``I tried to call the CM but he was not available. I am looking forward to calling him and I would like to apprise him directly about what the people of Wayanad are going through.Later Rahul left Wayanad to resume his Nyaya Yatra from Varanasi.