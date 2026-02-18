Rahul Gandhi Calls AI Summit Disorganised PR Spectacle

New Delhi: Amid rising controversy over Galgotias University allegedly presenting a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention at the AI Impact Summit, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the event a “disorganised PR spectacle”, claiming Indian data was being put at risk while foreign products were showcased.

Posting on X, Gandhi said that instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the summit was turning into a publicity exercise featuring Chinese technology.

Authorities have meanwhile asked Galgotias University to vacate the expo area following allegations that the robot displayed at its stall was manufactured by a Chinese company. The incident triggered widespread criticism both online and offline.

The university issued a clarification expressing concern over what it termed a propaganda campaign. It said the robotic programming demonstration was meant to help students learn AI development using globally available tools and resources.

According to the institution, its focus is on student learning and innovation by giving access to modern technologies for practical experience. It added that negative narratives could harm the morale of students working to build skills.

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme based on three pillars — People, Planet and Progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, stating India’s progress in artificial intelligence would contribute to global advancement.

More than 20 Heads of State, 60 ministers and 500 global AI leaders are attending the summit — the first global AI gathering hosted in the Global South.

The event aims to convert global AI discussions into development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India initiatives, with the Prime Minister scheduled to deliver the inaugural address on February 19.