Rachakonda Commissionerate’s Fifth Annual Sports Meet-2024 Competitions Concludes

Hyderabad: The three-day-long Fifth Rachakonda Police Commissionerate Annual Sports Meet — 2024 sports competition on a grand note concluded on Saturday.

Principal secretary state home department Jitender, who attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest, said, “It is said that sports are very useful for people’s mental and physical happiness. Police officers are said to have many challenges as part of their duty. It is said that by conducting these sports competitions, police can work with redoubled enthusiasm.”

Speaking at the closing ceremony Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said, “Rachakonda commissionerate felicitated all the participating teams and winners at the three-day sports meet organised with the aim of booting morale of the policemen who are working effectively to maintain law and order while facing various pressures as part of their duties.”

He said that a total of eight teams from all zones and various police departments participated in various indoor and outdoor sports competitions such as cricket, volleyball, football, running, chess, badminton, etc.