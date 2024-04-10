QS World Rankings: UoH Among World’s Best in 7 Subjects

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been recognised as the only university from Hyderabad to feature in the QS World University Rankings by Subject for 2024, highlighting its academic excellence on the global stage. This year, UoH was ranked among the top institutions worldwide for seven different subjects, including biological sciences, chemistry, economics & econometrics, English language literature, linguistics, performing arts, and physics and astronomy.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are highly regarded globally, providing comprehensive evaluations based on academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact, which includes citations per paper and the H-index. Additionally, these rankings assess universities on their International Research Network, which measures the extent of global research collaborations.

In a significant achievement, UoH’s Performing Arts discipline was ranked in the 101-120 band globally, the highest rank among its listed subjects. The university's strong performance is particularly notable in Chemistry and Economics and Econometrics, where it excelled in research impact and productivity, scoring 75.7 in Citations per Paper for Chemistry and 60 in the H-index for Economics. India's representation in these rankings has grown, with 69 universities listed this year compared to 66 in the previous year, an increase that reflects a broader improvement in the quality and quantity of higher education offerings across the country. These universities contributed a total of 424 entries, marking a 19.4 per cent rise from the previous year’s 355 entries.

The University of Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur were the most represented Indian universities in the rankings, signifying their prominent status in the national higher education landscape. Professor B.J. Rao, vice chancellor of UoH, expressed satisfaction with the results and spoke about the addition of three new subjects to this year’s rankings as a testament to the university's growing academic portfolio and its commitment to achieving global educational standards.

India was the second most represented country in Asia in these rankings, after China, which further solidifies its position as a significant hub for higher education in the region. The consistent improvement and expansion of Indian universities in the QS rankings highlight their commitment to enhancing academic quality and adapting to global educational standards.