IIT Delhi Tops India in QS Sustainability

New Delhi: IIT-Delhi was India's best-ranked institute, followed by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Kharagpur, according to QS World University Sustainability rankings announced on Tuesday.

Lund University in Sweden has taken the top spot for the first time since the ranking was established in 2023, beating University of Toronto which now falls to second place, followed by UCL in the UK.

With 26 new entries this year, India is one of only four higher education systems that have more than 100 universities feature in the rankings.

No institute from Telangana makes it to the top 700 ranks.

“Of the 103 universities from India, 32 improve their ranking this year, 15 retain the rank as last year and 30 drop,” the London-based QS said in a statement.

The nine in the top 700 include: Vellore Institute of Technology; IIT Roorkee; Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences; Lovely Professional University; Panjab University; Banaras Hindu University; National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela; IIT, BHU and UPES.