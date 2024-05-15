PV’s Kin Is Labour Nominee for North Bedfordshire

Hyderabad: Former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s kin Uday Nagaraju has been selected as Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for North Bedfordshire.

A native of Shanigaram village in Karimnagar district’s Koheda mandal, Nagaraju said “Only a Labour government can deliver the change that North Bedfordshire needs.”

He said that he will give voice to the hard-working people of the community and fight to bring opportunities to the local area.

Stating that he had dedicated his life to public service, Nagaraju pledged to always be available to the people as an MP.