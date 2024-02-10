PV’s ancestral village Vangara elated over Bharat Ratna award to former PM

Late prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s ancestral village Vangara in Bheemadevarapalli mandal of Hanamkonda district was elated over the Central government conferring the Bharat Ratna on him.The villagers said this was the happiest moment for the villagers as one from their ranks had got the nation’s highest civilian award.Vangara villagers, elderly persons as also Narasimha Rao’s childhood friends celebrated the news by bursting crackers in front of the deceased leader’s house. They took out a rally with traditional drum beats from his house to the local bus stand.Bhathini Srinivas of Vangara, caretaker of the old house and museum being constructed in the memory of Narasimha Rao, told Deccan Chronicle that the village was jubilant. Villagers recollected their memories with Narasimha Rao and his family.Srinivas said Narasimha Rao visited Vangara once after becoming Prime Minister, interacted with his childhood friends and shared memories.Sri Ramoju Mondaiah and former upa-sarpanch R. Venkat Reddy, who were known to Narasimha Rao, participated in the rally in the Vangara.The former PM’s brother’s son Madan Mohan Rao residing in Hanamkonda, and leaders of the Congress, BRS and BJP also took part in the rally.Bhathini Srinivas said ‘Smruthi Vanam’ (Park) is being developed in memory of Narasimha Rao in Vangara village. The car used by Narasimha Rao is still parked under a neem there. Efforts are being made to develop it by displaying the items that Narasimha Rao used, and the books he read or wrote during his lifetime.The ZP government school is named after Narasimha Rao and his wife Sathyamma.Ramoji Mondaiah shared his memories and expressed happiness that one of their villagers got the Bharat Ratna award.