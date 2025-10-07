Punjab Govt Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup

Mohali (Punjab): The Punjab Government has imposed an immediate ban on the sale, distribution and use of Coldrif cough syrup following reports of severe side effects that resulted in the death of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab's Food and Drugs Administration (Drugs Wing) issued an official order declaring that the cough syrup is "not of standard quality" as determined by the Government Analyst, Drugs Testing Laboratory, Food & Drugs Administration, Madhya Pradesh.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter, as the said product has been observed to be linked to the recent deaths of children in the Chhindwara District, Madhya Pradesh, the above-mentioned product is hereby completely prohibited for sale, distribution and utilisation in the state of Punjab with immediate effect in public interest," the order read.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also banned Coldrif cough syrup. The state's Assistant Commissioner of Drug Administration has instructed all drug inspectors to collect samples of the syrup manufactured by Shreesan Pharmaceutical, Chhindwara, from both government and private institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

The order further prohibits the import and export of the cough syrup in government and private institutions until further notice. Authorities have emphasised strict compliance with the instructions to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has constituted a committee to submit a report on the management of paediatric cough syrups. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the State Drugs Controller has imposed a ban on the particular cough syrup, and the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) does not supply it to government hospitals. The Health Department has also directed the Drugs Controller to issue a notice to pharmacies, instructing them not to sell paediatric drugs to children without a doctor's prescription.

Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Telangana have issued advisories and banned Coldrif cough syrup as well.

Amid the Coldrif syrup row, the Madhya Pradesh Food and Drug Administration has found increased levels of diethylene glycol (DEG) in two more cough syrups and has begun the process of banning them. The Drug Controller has ordered the immediate halting of sales and seizure of the concerned medicines.

ReLife and Respifresh TR were found to contain DEG levels exceeding the prescribed limit. While the standard permits only 0.1 per cent, ReLife contained 0.616 per cent and Respifresh TR contained 1.342 per cent, according to officials.

"The Drug Controller has ordered the seizure of these medicines and has also ordered a halt to their sale," an official statement said.