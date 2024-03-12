Pulivendula a Model for the State- Jagan

Anantapur: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy observed that Pulivendula stood as a model for the state with its huge developmental activities across all sectors. He inaugurated works of Rs 861.84 crore in the constituency.

Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Kadapa airport from Gannavaram on Monday morning. He inaugurated the Dr YSR Government Medical College and the Government General Hospital buildings with modern facilities, arranged at an estimated Rs 500 crore funds from Nabard and RIDF.

The Medical College and GGH would accommodate 150 medical students every year while the total capacity at any given time is 750 students.

The hospital has been upgraded with 627 beds and a nursing college as also hostels for boys and girls on the medical college premises.

The CM also inaugurated the Dr YSRC Mini Secretariat Complex building built at a cost of Rs 38.15 crore in 2.79 acres. There, the RDO office, the Spandana hall and offices of the agriculture, Pada, PR, RWS and CDPO would be accommodated.

As part of industrial development, the CM inaugurated Adithya Birla’s readymade suits unit in the industrial area. It was built at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore in 16.63 acres of land. The unit will provide employment for 2,100 youths. Already, 500 people have been accommodated.

The Y.S. Jayamma municipal shopping complex was built at a cost of 20.69 crore with a line-up of 90 shops.

The CM inaugurated the Dr YSR Ulimella Lake Front developed at a cost of Rs 65.99 crore in 100 acres of land. The Entrance plaza, a water fountain, a musical laser fountain, a boating facility and several other amusement events formed part of the tourism spot.

In the Idupula Estate, the Pulivendula urban development authority (PADA) constructed the YSR Memorial Park at a cost of Rs 39.13 crore in 16 acres of land. A 48-ft high YSR statue is a highlight of the park.

Jagan Mohan Reddy observed that he was CM of the state due to the blessings from the people of Pulivendula. “I initiated plans to develop this region from the day I occupied the CM seat,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Amzad Bhasha, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and several others were present.