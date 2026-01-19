PSBs Give Approval To 3.96L MSME Applns, Sanctioned Rs 52,300 cr Loans

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Monday said that public sector banks (PSBs) under the digital credit underwriting programmes sanctioned over 3.96 lakh MSME loan applications amounting to over Rs 52,300 crore between April 1 and December 31, 2025. The government has been making all-out efforts to strengthen small business houses in the country, especially providing loans to benefit MSMEs by using various models.

The PSBs had launched the Credit Assessment Model (CAM) based on digital footprints for micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) in 2025. “This credit assessment model leverages the digitally fetched and verifiable data available in the ecosystem and devises automated journeys for MSME loan appraisal using objective decision for all loan applications and model-based limit assessment for both existing to bank (ETB) as well as New to Bank (NTB) MSME borrowers,” a finance ministry statement said.

“Between 1st April and 31st December, 2025, over 3.96 lakh MSME loan applications amounting to more than Rs 52,300 crore have been sanctioned by the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) under the digital credit underwriting programmes,” the ministry said.