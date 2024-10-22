Problems must be settled peacefully: Modi to Putin

Both leaders shook hands and embraced each other warmly ahead of their bilateral meeting and also welcomed plans for India to open a new consulate in Kazan.

Pointing out that this was his second visit to Russia in three months since July, Modi said: “We have been in touch over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Problems should be sorted out through peaceful means. Support the restoration of peace fully. Our efforts place emphasis on humanity. India is ready to offer any cooperation in future on this. We have another important opportunity to discuss these issues”.

It may be noted that Modi had also visited Ukraine in August this year. He had told President Putin two years ago that “this is not the era of war”.

Such was the warmth in ties that Putin joked that Modi did not need an interpreter to understand the remarks made in Russian due to the strength of the bilateral ties. “I consider our bilateral ties very important. There is a special and privileged strategic partnership that is developing dynamically,” Putin said. He added that the grouping would be taking important decisions to improve its functioning.

After the meeting, Modi said: “Had an excellent meeting with President Putin. The bond between India and Russia is deep-rooted. Our talks focused on how to add even more vigour to our bilateral partnership across diverse sectors.”

Earlier, in his departure statement before embarking for Kazan, Modi said in New Delhi: “I am departing today on a two-day visit to Kazan at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to attend the 16th Brics summit.”

India values the close cooperation within Brics which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global development agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others. The expansion of Brics with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good, the Prime Minister said.

He added: “Building upon the annual summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia. I look forward to meeting other leaders from Brics as well.”