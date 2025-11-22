Probe Reveals Wider Network Behind Delhi Suicide Blast

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies probing the November 10 Delhi terror attack involving a suicide car blast have uncovered new details indicating a wider transnational terror network, a structured chain of handlers, and plans for multiple coordinated strikes, official sources told ANI.

At least 15 people were killed and several others injured when a car packed with explosives detonated near the Red Fort. The attacker, Dr Umar Nabi, died in the blast. Four main accused — Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian — are now in NIA custody.

Sources said Muzammil, arrested after 2,500 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized in Faridabad, had purchased an AK-47 rifle for over Rs 5 lakh. The weapon, later recovered from Adeel’s locker, is seen as a crucial link revealing the module’s financing and preparation.

Investigators found that each accused reported to a different handler. Two key handlers, Mansoor and Hashim, operated under a senior handler overseeing the module’s activities through multiple layers.

Intelligence inputs also revealed that in 2022, Muzammil, Adeel, and another accused, Muzaffar Ahmad, travelled to Turkey on instructions from an individual named Okasa, linked to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). They were supposed to be routed to Afghanistan but were left stranded for a week before the handler backed out.

Muzammil allegedly communicated with Okasa over Telegram, with exchanges intensifying when he asked about his handler.

Investigators said Umar had been studying bomb-making manuals and online videos. He procured chemicals from Nuh and electronic components from Bhagirath Palace and Faridabad’s NIT Market. He also bought a deep freezer to stabilise and process the explosive mixture.

A serious altercation reportedly occurred between Muzammil and Umar at Al-Falah University in Faridabad over money. After the fight, Umar handed over his red EcoSport car — already loaded with explosive material — to Muzammil.

Intelligence agencies believe the group planned to store explosives at multiple locations and carry out simultaneous attacks. The recovered materials and digital evidence strongly support this assessment.

Further investigation is underway to trace the broader network, funding channels, and international handlers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Friday declined to allow co-accused Jasir Bilal Wani, currently in NIA custody, to meet his lawyer at the agency’s headquarters.