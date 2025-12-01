Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi Over No Drama in Parliament Remark

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “drama nahi, delivery” comment ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, asserting that debating issues in the House is fundamental to democracy.

Speaking to reporters after the PM’s address before the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Rajya Sabha, the Wayanad MP said raising urgent public concerns—such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and severe air pollution—is the core purpose of Parliament.

“There are urgent issues… Let us discuss them. What is Parliament for? Speaking about issues is not drama. Drama is not allowing discussions,” she said.

Sources within the INDIA bloc said member parties have agreed to raise the SIR issue in both Houses today, treating it as their top agenda during the Winter Session.

Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks come after PM Modi urged the Opposition to ensure a productive session, saying they seemed “unsettled” after their Bihar election defeat and should prioritise policy over slogans.

Modi said Parliament should focus on positive thinking and nation-building, calling for “delivery, not drama” during the session.