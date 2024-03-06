Prime Minister Counters Opposition’s Pariwar Remark at a Public Meeting.

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar's Bettiah on Wednesday launched a blistering attack against the opposition, particularly the RJD, in response to recent remarks made against him regarding the “Pariwar” issue.

Without directly naming the RJD, the Prime Minister accused them of promoting “dynastic politics” and neglecting Bihar’s development during their time in power.

In a fiery speech at a public meeting, Prime Minister Modi criticized the opposition parties for the “Jungle Raj” and the rise in unemployment. He also blamed the previous RJD-led state government for the high migration of youths from Bihar to other states in search of livelihood and better opportunities.

“In the decades following independence, Bihar witnessed a significant migration of its youth. The trend escalated during the “Jungle Raj” in Bihar. The families associated with the Jungle Raj were solely concerned about their well-being. While one family prospered, the youth were compelled to seek opportunities outside the state”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Addressing the public meeting in Bettiah under the banner “Viksit Bharat Viksit Bihar” he said that the opposition aimed their criticism at him when he raised the issue. He affirmed that the entire nation was his family and people have started saying that they are my family.

“The only issue for them (RJD) is that I don’t have a family. I left home at a very young age. I dedicated my life to the service of people. The entire country is my home and every Indian is my family. Today every Indian is saying that -Main Hoon Modi Ka Pariwar”, Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a huge gathering.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came in response to RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s comments during the “Jan Vishwas Rally” at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on March 3. Mr. Yadav’s statements sparked BJP’s “Main Hoon Modi Ka Pariwar” campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Bihar’s Bettiah to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs.12, 800 Crores. He laid the foundation stones for the City Gas Distribution projects in Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Deoria along with Grain-based Ethanol projects at HBL’s Sugauli and Lauriya.

Foundation stones were also laid for projects, including the construction of a six-lane Cable Bridge parallel to the Digha-Sonepur Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Patna on the Ganga River and the four-laning of Bakarpur Hat – Manikpur section of the NH-19 bypass. Road projects were also inaugurated.

“While we are working to develop the nation and launching various projects the INDI alliance is relying on lalten (lantern)”, the Prime Minister said targeting the RJD and Congress while addressing the public meeting. Mr. Modi’s jibe was at the RJD, whose party symbol is a lantern.

This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar within a week. Previously, he visited Bihar on March 2, where he inaugurated several development projects and addressed public meetings at Aurangabad and Begusarai.

The visit also marked his second since Nitish Kumar switched alliances and returned to the NDA fold on January 28. He was later sworn in as the Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bettiah visit on Wednesday Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was not present on the dais due to his prior commitments in Delhi. He is also slated to visit Britain.

PM Modi emphasized in his speech that Bihar is progressing under the “double-engine” government led by the BJP at the Centre and Nitish Kumar-led NDA in the state.

“Bihar has led the country for centuries. Under the double-engine government, the state will move towards development. For a Viksit Bharat, Bihar needs to progress. Today Bihar has got a gift of around 13000 crores”, PM Modi said.