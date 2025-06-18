 Top
Prez Urges Defence Officers to Drive Tech Reforms

DC Correspondent
18 Jun 2025 6:19 PM IST

The President said that quality in military aviation is not just about meeting technical specifications but is about ensuring operational safety

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi along with former Chiefs of Army Staff General VP Malik, General NC Vij, General JJ Singh, General Deepak Kapoor, General Bikram Singh and General Manoj Pande called on President Droupadi Murmu (X.com)
New Delhi: President Droupdai Murmu on Wednesday urged the officers of the Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service to come up with innovative approaches to transform the Armed Forces into technologically advanced combat-ready forces capable of multi-domain integrated operations during the current “Year of Defence Reforms.”

Addressing the officers of the Defence Aeronautical Quality Assurance Service, the President said that quality in military aviation is not just about meeting technical specifications but is about ensuring operational safety, mission preparedness, reliability, and strategic superiority.

“They (officers) have a prime responsibility to ensure that all military aviation stores, whether indigenously produced or imported, meet the stringent quality and airworthiness requirements at par with the highest global standards,” the President said. She added that augmenting defence capabilities requires not only strengthening public sector undertakings but also actively handholding and enabling the private sector.

“By integrating private enterprises into the defence ecosystem through supportive policies and technology transfers, India can accelerate indigenization efforts and position itself as a global defence manufacturing hub,” she said.

The President also addressed the probationers of the Indian Corporate Law Service and the Central Labour Service who called on her on Wednesday.


