New Delhi: In her address to the nation on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted several proud moments from the past year. Among them were the consecration of the Ram Temple, the progress in the Women’s Reservation Bill, and India's achievements in space exploration, including Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1.

President Murmu said her heart was filled with pride at the nation's resilience in the face of adversities, emphasising the historic significance of the 75th year of the Republic as an epochal transformation. Notably, she paid tribute to the late Socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, set to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Addressing the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, President Murmu called it a "historic consecration ceremony," envisioning it as a landmark in India's rediscovery of its civilizational heritage. She commended the construction process for adhering to judicial procedures and the decision of the highest court, highlighting it as a testament to people's faith and trust in the judicial system.

Reflecting on the year since the last Republic Day, President Murmu praised India's successful hosting of the Group of 20 Summit, elevating the nation's standing on the global stage. She underscored the significance of the Women's Reservation Bill as a tool for gender equality and women's empowerment.

The President lauded India's achievements in space exploration, mentioning the successful launch of Aditya L1 and the ongoing preparations for the Gaganyaan mission and India's first human spaceflight programme. She was enthusiastic about the widespread support and enthusiasm for Isro's initiatives among the public.

Turning to the economy, President Murmu noted India's robust economic health, with the highest GDP growth rate among major economies. She highlighted the government's farsighted planning, which not only fuelled economic growth but also supported inclusive development through welfare initiatives, including free food distribution to vulnerable sections during the pandemic.

Praising Indian sportspersons, President Murmu expressed optimism about their performance in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Acknowledging the humanitarian challenges globally, she emphasised India's commitment to non-violence and quoted Lord Buddha's words, stating, "Enmities are appeased through non-enmity."

In her closing remarks, President Murmu extended gratitude to farmers and labourers for their silent contributions and saluted the Armed Forces, Police, and Para-military Forces. She offered greetings to members of the judiciary and civil services, concluding her address on a note of unity and appreciation for the diverse contributions to the nation's progress.