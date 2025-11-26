President Murmu Hails Constitutional Ideals on Constitution Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed happiness and congratulated Members of Parliament for upholding the vision of the Constitution’s framers on Constitution Day. She also extended wishes for their good fortune and prosperity.

Recalling the history of the Constitution’s creation, she paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chairman of the Drafting Committee, calling him one of its principal architects.

She noted that on November 26, 1949, in the Central Hall, the Constituent Assembly completed drafting the Constitution, which was adopted the same day.

President Murmu praised Parliament for curbing social evils and taking historic steps such as banning triple talaq, implementing GST, repealing Article 370, and passing the Nari Shakti Bandhan Act, which she said would usher in a new era of women-led development.

She also highlighted the nationwide commemoration marking 150 years of the composition of Vande Mataram and emphasised that the soul of the Constitution lies in ideals of justice, freedom, and equality.

Following her address, the President led MPs in reading the Preamble and released translated versions of the Constitution in nine languages: Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia, and Assamese.

Adopted on November 26, 1949, and effective from January 26, 1950, the Constitution established India as a Sovereign, Democratic Republic and remains the world’s longest written Constitution, outlining the separation of powers and governance framework for the nation.