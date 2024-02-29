President Droupadi Murmu Odisha on Wednesday arrived in Odisha on a four-day visit to the state. She arrived at Khiching in Mayurbhanj district from Ranchi on a special helicopter of the Indian Air Force in the afternoon.On her arrival, she was accorded a warm welcome by the state government in the presence of Governor Raghubar Das, Union minister Bishweswar Tudu, Mayurbhanj Collector, and scores of people’s representatives.Soon after arrival, the President and her daughter Sushri reached the Kichakeswari temple at Khiching. Along the way, she waved at thousands of people including school children, who waited for the President amid tight security arrangements. It was her first visit to the Kichakeswari shrine after becoming the President.On the first day of her visit, she laid the foundation stone for the Central Government Holiday Home at Rairangpur. Apart from this, she also virtually laid the foundation stones for various road projects and a Sports Complex at Rairangpur and inaugurated the Eklavya Model Residential School in Badasahi.The Holiday Home at Rairangpur will be set up in 2.11 acres of land and it will play a crucial role in the development of the tourism sector. The cost of the project is Rs 36 crore and it will be Divanyang-friendly.Speaking on the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu said, “I have been frequently visiting Odisha and it is only due to the love for my birthplace and love of the people that I am holding such a post. How can I forget the place?”According to the President, tribal youths will get a lot of benefits from the Sports Complex and bring laurels for the state and country.“There is a health centre in Rairangpur and it is catering to the patients of neighbouring states as well. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 5,900 crore under the National Health Mission (NHM). The cooperation of the state government is required under the federal structure so that more developmental schemes can be extended to this area,” said Murmu.The Government of India has implemented several schemes for the poor and tribals including for livelihood and education. In Odisha, 87 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools will be set up with the highest 19 being set up in Mayurbhanj.“Government will set up schools but it is the responsibility of the people to send their children to the schools. People should be aware of the schemes and get benefits. Development of deprived sections including the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) is important. The Government of India is also working toward women empowerment,” the President added.