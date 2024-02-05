Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy asserted the importance of preserving inscriptions for safeguarding history and traditions. Speaking to the media after laying the foundation stone for the first epigraphy museum, Kishan Reddy said it went beyond saving the legacy of the erstwhile kings.

Kishan Reddy that inscriptions shed light on administration, systems, welfare activities, and trade information, offering insights into the political, economic, and social conditions of the past.

Emphasising the need to pass on inscriptions in various languages to the next generation, he announced plans for the epigraphy museum to conduct research and expedite the digitisation of inscriptions.

Attributing the museum's inception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its announcement to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Reddy thanked the PM for approving its establishment in Hyderabad upon his request.

He noted that if the state government had provided land, the museum could have had a larger campus. The museum had to be established within the Salar Jung Museum under Reddy's ministry.