Prepare Digital Health Profile Card for Every Citizen: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday directed officials to provide digital health profile cards for every person in the state and suggested linking it with a unique number which would provide data for quick treatment in case of an emergency situation. The health card will be linked with the Aarogyasri card, he said.

Revanth Reddy asked officials to explore the option of removing the requirement of having a white ration card to avail of the Aarogyasri medical health insurance scheme. Because of the provision, the number of people demanding white ration cards had increased abnormally, he said.

The officials are directed to evolve a common policy under which a nursing, physiotherapy and para-medical colleges should be established in the premises of each medical college soon.

Revanth Reddy was speaking at a review meeting on the functioning of the medical and health department at the Secretariat on Monday. Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari attended the meeting.

Others at the meeting were CM's principal Secretary V. Seshadri, joint secretary Sangeeta Satyanarayana, health secretary Christina Chongthu, commissioner R.V. Karnan, Director General of Drug Control Administration B.V. Kamalasan Reddy, Aarogyasri CEO Visalatchy.

Revanth Reddy ordered the speeding up of the construction work at the TIMS super speciality Hospitals in Warangal, LB Nagar, Sanathnagar and Alwal. He said that medical colleges should be linked to hospitals. He sought details of medical, nursing and para-medical colleges that are yet to be started and suggested setting up a medical college and nursing college in Kodangal.

The CM said that the AIIMS at Bibinagar should be made fully functional, as it would benefit the people of Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts and reduce the burden on Osmania, Gandhi and NIMS hospitals. He would meet the Union health minister, if necessary, for the purpose. He said that area-wise medical treatment facilities should be developed in the district.

The officials informed the CM about the problems in the expansion of Osmania General Hospital. Revanth Reddy noted that the matter of the heritage building was before the High Court and the government would await its directions before taking a decision.

Revanth Reddy directed officials to ensure the big pharma companies use their corporate social responsibility funds to improve housekeeping and maintenance services in government hospitals. A pilot project could be run in Osmania or Gandhi hospital

Revanth Reddy told officials to clear Aarogyasri bills of the government hospitals every month and enter into agreements with private hospitals for the release of money every three months. He directed officials to release the pending Rs 270 crore Aarogyasri bills for government hospitals and teaching hospitals affiliated to government medical colleges immediately.

The salaries of junior doctors, ASHA workers and staff nurses will be paid regularly every month. The CM inquired about the performance of 108 and 102 services and directed the officials to ensure that better services are provided to the people.