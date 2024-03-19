Praveen Kumar Will Be BRS General Secretary: KCR

BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao wondered why it is being said that the dalit bandhu scheme has worked against the party and prodded the Bahujan intelligentsia to introspect why it had not been taken positively.

Addressing the cadre, who joined the party along with former state BSP chief R.S. Praveen Kumar here on Monday, Rao said, “There is nothing that cannot be achieved if Dalits, who constitute 20 percent of the population, stand together despite difficulties. I stood by Praveen and helped him develop Gurukul schools and helped him educate Dalit Bahujan students, who have now gone places.”

Praveen will soon be declared the general secretary of the party”.

Addressing the media, Praveen Kumar said, “Many are criticizing me for joining BRS but I am not someone who would succumb to monetary benefits. If I had such intentions, I would have joined the Congress party. It is true that I was offered to head the TSPSC but I rejected it.”