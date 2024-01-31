Power Discoms Appoint Temporary Directors

Hyderabad: A day after the government sacked 11 their directors, in the two power distribution companies (discoms) on Tuesday announced appointment of interim directors to ensure smooth functioning of the companies till full time directors are appointed.

All the officials whose temporary elevation was announced, hold the rank of Chief General Managers in the two companies.

The TSSPDCL said it appointed K. Ramulu, K. Nanda Kumar, N. Narasimhulu, and K. Sudha Madhuri as directors in charge of commercial, projects, operations, and finance respectively, while TSNPDCL said it was appointing T. Sadarlal, V. Mohan Rao and B. Ashok Kumar as directors for projects, operations, and human resources development respectively.