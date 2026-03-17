Postal Dept. Rolls Out 24-hr, 48-hr Delivery Services For Urgent, Time-Sensitive Consignments

New Delhi: In a move to give guarantees to the customers, the department of posts under ministry of telecommunication on Tuesday rolled out three premium services, with 24-hour and 48-hour delivery services for urgent and time-sensitive consignments. It also seeks to reinvent itself against a growing field of courier services that promise delivery within hours.

The government also said that initially, these services are being rolled out in six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad with the goal of providing nationwide coverage by March 2027. The department will utilise dedicated processing and priority air transport to adhere to delivery timelines.

Launching the services such as 24 Speed Post, 24 Speed Post Parcel, and 48 Speed Post, communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the launch marks a moment of renewal for India Post and has outlined a massive underlying opportunity. “India Post’s revenue growth is encouraging, with a 20 per cent growth in the 11 months of FY26,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the growing e-commerce market, saying that it is expected to grow to Rs 30 lakh crore by 2030, almost tripling from Rs 11 lakh crore at present. “Today, parcels are only 5 percent of our business, but it is our common objective that parcel (service) has to become the growth engine of our enterprise. In the 11 months of this year (FY26), the parcel business has grown by over 44 per cent and we have to push this engine even further. There is no reason why we should not become a full-fledged delivery engine,” the minister said.

According to an official statement, the new offerings will feature OTP-verified deliveries and comprehensive end-to-end tracking paired with real-time SMS alerts. “Businesses will have options of 'Book Now, Pay Later (BNPL)', centralised billing, and API integration. Additionally, free pickup for bulk shipments and a money-back guarantee in case of a delayed delivery will also be provided,” it said.