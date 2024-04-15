Top
Poll officials check Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in TN

PTI
15 April 2024 7:48 AM GMT
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a visit to the Nilgiri College of Arts and Science, in Nilgiri, Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)
Nilgiris: Election officials here on Monday conducted checks in a helicopter carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The flying squad officials conducted the search after the helicopter landed here, police said.

Gandhi was on his way to his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, where he has a slew of campaign activities, including public meeting.
He is fighting the April 26 Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad, seeking a successive term.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

