Political speeches barred during Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: City police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy on Friday said that no political symbols or speeches would be permitted during the Rama Navami shobha yatra on April 17 in view of the model code of conduct (MCC).

He was addressing a coordination meeting with the yatra organisers and police officials at Seetharambagh. Apart from the main procession from Seetharambagh temple to Hanuman Vyayamshala, Koti there will be several processions throughout the city which have to be properly supervised, he said.

Reddy said there was a bar on the use of DJ systems, bursting of crackers, throwing vermillion or gulal on passers-by, carrying weapons, hate speeches and provocative banners and slogans. Police permission is required for using drone cameras.

Members of Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsava Samithi, Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra and Sri Rama Navami Palaki Shobha Yatra, senior officials from GHMC, R&B, electricity, fire services, EMRI, health & medical, TSRTC and metro water works participated in the meeting.

Sreenivasa Reddy also conducted a video conference with station house officers and senior police officers.