Police Notice to Shah for MCC Violation in Moghalpura

Hyderabad: Moghalpura police will serve notice to union minister Amit Shah regarding a complaint filed against him and others for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by using children during an Lok Sabha election campaign.

“We have served notices to contestant K. Madhavi Latha, VHP leader T. Yaman Singh, MLA T. Raja Singh under 188 (violation of MCC) and will soon be serving notice to Amit Shah and G. Kishan Reddy,” P. Naga Durga Prasad, inspector of Moghalpura, told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday.

Moghalpura police also served a notice to senior TPCC president G. Niranjan Reddy, on whose complaint the case has been filed against Shah for his May 1 election rally from Lal Darwaja to Sudha talkies in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Some children occupied the dais along with Shah with one of them holding the BJP symbol, which was a clear violation of the Election Commission guidelines, states the complaint.

“I am confident that the police will take action against all those who had violated the MCC,” Niranjan Reddy said.