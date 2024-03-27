Top
Police Issue Look-Out Notice for Kanna Rao

DC Correspondent
26 March 2024 7:35 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Police on Tuesday issued a look-out notice for T. Kanna Rao, nephew of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, accused of encroaching on two acres of land in Adibatla village of Rangareddy district. Police suspect that Kanna Rao is hiding in Singapore. Kanna Rao is also accused of collecting money from many people as an advance to resolve land cases.

Police said 10 of 38 accused who played a key role the Adibatla land-grab had been arrested. A court had dismissed Kanna Rao’s petition to dismiss the cases registered against him at the Adibatla police.

DC Correspondent
