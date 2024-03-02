Police Establish Links That Cafe Blasts in Bengaluru Similar to That of Mangaluru Cooker Blast, Said DyCM

Bengaluru: While, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday evaded questions on the progress of investigations into the The Rameshwaram Cafe blasts in Bengaluru which left 10 persons injured and maintained that “Investigations are underway” but Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the Cafe blasts in Bengaluru city had similarities to the cooker blast in Mangaluru which took place a couple of years back in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the identity of the accused person is very clear to the police after going through cctv footage verified by them in various locations of the city and Bengaluru city is well covered by surveillance cameras’ and verification has been going on to track “Where did the accused person return after the Cafe visit?”

From the materials recovered at the blast site at The Rameshwaram Cafe, he said police have established links with the cooker blast which took place in Mangaluru, a couple of years back in Karnataka. The materials, timer set to trigger the explosion establish links with Managaluru cooker blast. Now, police officers’ from Mangaluru and Shivamogga have also joined in the blasts investigation in Bengaluru city.

The blasts at the Cafe had its impact in a radius of about 10-feet which left 10 persons injured and led to loud sound at the blast site. All angles are being investigated by the police while the State Government is very serious on the blasts in Bengaluru city since it is a case of reputation of Karnataka, he said and stated police have been given a free-hand in conducting its investigation.

On allegations levelled by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders of Karnataka over the blasts, Shivakumar alleged that BJP leaders are doing their best to malign the image of Bengaluru city.