Police Dig Out Criminal Records of Assaulters in Pet Dog Case

Hyderabad: The Madhuranagar police are verifying if the five persons held for assaulting a pet husky and its owners had a criminal record.

The family members of the victim, N. Srinath, alleged that the accused attacked the pet dog and couple when the victim's two sons were away. Srinath's son Satwik said that when his parents were alone at the residence, the accused assaulted his parents and pet dog. He asked the police to inquire into the previous criminal past accused of taking action.

"The husky's condition is serious. The kull is damaged and blood clots were found in the head. Veterinary doctors kept the dog under observation. My father and mother are both in ICU at a private hospital. They were administered 14 stitches," Satwik said.

A few days ago, their pet dog accidentally went out and headed towards a couple staying in the neighbourhood. Though Srinath’s brother immediately stopped the dog, the neighbours shouted at him, Srinath, who is a government employee, and his wife Swapna.

Later, miscreants came to the victim’s place with a stick and beat his brother, abused in filthy and un-parliamentary language. In the incident, Srinath and Swapna were critically injured and admitted in a hospital.

The accused were Lachireddy Dhanunjaya, Bilan Sai Kumar, Bhagantri Praveen Kumar, Lachireddy Gowri Shanker and Srireddy Rambabu — all residents of Rehmathnagar in Yousufguda.