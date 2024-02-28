Police Case Filed Over Maharashtra CM’s Forged Signature, Stamp on Memorandums

Mumbai: In an incident, which has created a stir in the Maharashtra state headquarters, the office of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has received memorandums and letters having CM’s counterfeit signatures and stamps requesting action. The CMO has filed a police complaint in this regard.

According to officials, employees in the CMO found that some of the memorandums and letters seeking action were found to have CM’s fake signatures and stamps. The employees brought it to the notice of senior officials. Taking a serious note of this, the CMO filed a complaint at Marine Drive police station.

The complaint, filed at the Marine Lines police station, stems from the discovery of 10 to 12 memorandums containing fraudulent signatures and stamps.

The report cited the statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), memorandums and letters requesting additional action are normally signed by the chief minister and accompanied by remarks. These documents are registered with the postal section and the e-office system before being forwarded to the appropriate departments.

In a statement posted on X, the CMO said, “It has been pointed out that some of the statements received for action by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat have fake signatures and stamps of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a complaint has been lodged in this regard at the Marine Lines Police Station.”

It further read, “Memorandums and letters with comments signed by the Chief Minister were received from all over the Chief Minister’s Secretariat for further action. These statements were recorded in the post office and were recorded in the e-office system and sent to the concerned administrative departments. The staff pointed out that the Chief Minister’s signature and seals on 10 to 12 memorandums received by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat were suspicious and fake. The matter was brought to the notice of the seniors. The Chief Minister has taken a serious note of this and directed to file a complaint with the police immediately. A complaint has been filed at the Marine Lines Police Station and the police are investigating further.”

The CM expressed deep concern over the issue and directed the CMO to file an immediate police report. Furthermore, the CM advised office employees to exercise increased caution to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“The chief minister has also given instructions to the office staff to work more vigilantly,” the statement read.