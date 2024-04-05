Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

People believe Modi can achieve impossible stuff: BJP

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
5 April 2024 12:42 PM GMT (Update:2024-04-05 13:53:39)
Public perception shifts as Modi fulfills centuries-old promise with Ram Temple construction, instilling confidence in his ability to achieve the impossible
People believe Modi can achieve impossible stuff: BJP
x
Reddy said that Modi's commitment to fulfilling promises and achieving the seemingly impossible has resonated across the length and breadth of the country. This sentiment, he emphasised, was evident in the overwhelming turnout at the public meeting, where people from every corner had gathered to hear about Modi and the BJP's promises to enhance their lives.
Hyderabad: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP's Chevella Lok Sabha candidate, said on Friday that not many people believed that a grand Ram temple could be constructed from contributions as small as `5. “Many expressed doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, as it was a bone of contention for over 500 years.”

Addressing a public meeting in Vikarabad as part of his Praja Ashirwada Yatra, Vishweshwar Reddy said people started believing that Modi could achieve impossible things after he started fulfilling one after another promise. People across the country expressed happiness after they started receiving the sacred Akshintalu from the Ram temple.

“Now, people have developed the belief that if Modi makes a promise, he will accomplish the seemingly impossible. Today in every nook and corner of the country, people are aware of who Modi is and what he can achieve," he said. It was for that reason that people were attending his meetings to learn of what the Modi and the BJP were promising to improve their lives.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) PM Narendra Modi Ram temple in Ayodhya polls 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X