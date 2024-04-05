Hyderabad: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP's Chevella Lok Sabha candidate, said on Friday that not many people believed that a grand Ram temple could be constructed from contributions as small as `5. “Many expressed doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, as it was a bone of contention for over 500 years.”



Addressing a public meeting in Vikarabad as part of his Praja Ashirwada Yatra, Vishweshwar Reddy said people started believing that Modi could achieve impossible things after he started fulfilling one after another promise. People across the country expressed happiness after they started receiving the sacred Akshintalu from the Ram temple.



“Now, people have developed the belief that if Modi makes a promise, he will accomplish the seemingly impossible. Today in every nook and corner of the country, people are aware of who Modi is and what he can achieve," he said. It was for that reason that people were attending his meetings to learn of what the Modi and the BJP were promising to improve their lives.



