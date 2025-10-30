PM’s Chhattisgarh Visit Rescheduled, Tour Curtailed to 6 Hrs on Nov 1

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed two-day tour to Chhattisgarh has been rescheduled and curtailed to a six-hour visit on November one, an official communication said on Thursday.

Mr. Modi was earlier scheduled to arrive here in the evening of October 31 to attend various functions sponsored by the Chhattisgarh government including the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Chhattisgarh Foundation Day the next day.

His scheduled overnight stay in Raipur on October 31 has been cancelled due to his pressing engagements in Delhi, official sources said.

As per his rescheduled programme, Mr. Modi will land at Raipur airport from Delhi at 9.40 am on November one and proceed to the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Child Heart Hospital at Nava Raipur to interact with 2,500 children, who have successfully undergone treatment for various cardiac issues in the hospital.

He is then scheduled to visit Bramhkumari Bhawan in Nava Raipur to attend a spiritual function.

Mr. Modi will then unveil the building of the new Legislative Assembly in Nava Raipur.

He is scheduled to unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The PM is also scheduled to inaugurate the Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum in Nava Raipur.

Mr. Modi will kick off the Silver Jubilee celebration of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day at Rajyotsav venue before winding up his day’s visit to the state on Sunday evening.