PM’s Chennai Roadshow on Wednesday

Chennai: The BJP has organized a massive election road show in the busy T Nagar area during the evening peak hours on Tuesday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reach out to the people and to introduce his party candidates contesting from the three constituencies in Chennai, Tamilisai Soundararajan in South Chennai, Vinoj P Selvam in Central Chennai and R C Paul Kanagraj in North Chennai.

Arriving at Chennai in the evening, Modi would drive to T Nagar to take part in the road show at 6 pm in the bustling Thyagaraya Road that would be out of bound for all vehicles from 3 pm. Since the police expect many political leaders, party people and the general public to witness the road show they have made the entire area around it a no parking zone.

Since the police had also banned commercial vehicles plying on some of the roads around T Nagar like from Vadapalani towards T Nagar and Valluvar Kottam, Kathipara flyover to Saidapet, CPT towards airport and Gandhi Mandapam, Tidel Park to Gandhi Mandapam and Anna statue towards Anna Salai, traffic movement all over Chennai could be thrown out of gear.

Unveiling details of the Prime Minister’s visit, BJP State president K Annamalai said that Modi would stay for the night in Raj Bhavan after the roadshow and leave by helicopter on Wednesday morning to Vellore where he would address an election meeting in support of the NDA candidates from Dharmapuri constituency, Sowmiya Anbumani of PMK, and Vellore constituency, A C Shanmugham of the Puthiya Needhi Katchi, who is contesting on the Lotus symbol.

From Vellore, Modi would fly by helicopter to Mettupalayam for a rally in which BJP candidates of Nilgiris (Union Minister of State L Murugan), Coimbatore (Annamalai) and Pollachi (K Vasantha Rajan) would be introduced to the voters.

The Prime Minister would return to the State on Friday, April 12, to visit constituencies that he had not visited in the recent days and canvass votes for the candidates of the party and its allies to ensure that he covers the entire Tamil Nadu and endear himself to the people, keeping in tune with the BJP’s plan to make a mark in the State that had been shy of voting for it.

Annamalai, speaking to the media at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore, took objection to Makkal Needhi Maiam found Kamal Haasan’s statement that the BJP would shift the nation’s capital to Nagpur if it was voted back to power and said that he should go for a medical checkup. He said Kamal Hassan had sold his party for one Rajya Sabha seat.

On the DMK President and Chief Minister, M K Stalin, announcing an international cricket stadium at a cost of Rs 4000 crore for Coimbatore, Annamalai said that Coimbatore lacked in many basic amenities like good roads and drains. Though an international Stadium was welcome, his party was in favour of small stadiums with basic sports infrastructure that would develop sports in the region.

He dismissed the promise of Stalin as yet another election stunt that would turn out to be a false promise.

To a question on the seizure of Rs 4 crore cash that allegedly belonged to BJP’s Tirunnelveli candidate Nainar Nagendran, he said that Nagendran had denied having anything to do with the cash confiscated from a train and it was the political parties that were trying to play politics with it when it should be left to flying squad and the Election Commission of India to investigate the matter.