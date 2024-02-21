PM Virtually Inaugurates Slew of Edu. Projects Aimed at Viksit Bharat

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated multiple buildings and infrastructure works in educational institutions, emphasising their role in fostering innovation, excellence, and national progress.

Addressing the dedication ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H), Modi hailed the institution as a beacon of educational excellence.

“India will become the 3rd largest economy in the next 5 years. This step is a significant move towards Viksit Bharat,” he said.

In attendance were Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, chairman of IIT-H’s board of governors, and representatives from the Japanese government and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Dr B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said, “The dedication of the IIT Hyderabad campus to the nation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and innovation.”

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nizamabad.

Stressing the government's commitment to expanding educational access, Modi said, “Prestigious Kendriya Vidyalayas were set up across the country by the Central government.”

MP Arvind Dharmapuri praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi “who led the government to set up KVs in all district headquarters.”

On the day, the Prime Minister also inaugurated three buildings of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU): School of Commerce & Business Management in Hyderabad, Engineering Workshop in Hyderabad and Polytechnic Building in Cuttack, Odisha) through video conference at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu.

Apart from these, the Prime Minster inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several projects worth over `13,000 crore, including 12 central universities, 10 IIITs, 3 IIMs, 25 Kendraya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya and skilling institutes at 83 locations.

Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of education, skill development and entrepreneurship, was also present.

Throughout the ceremonies, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his government's commitment to advancing education and skill development across the nation. He emphasised the role of these institutions in nurturing talent, promoting innovation and strengthening India's position on the global stage.