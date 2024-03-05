PM Virtually Inaugurates Seawater-to-Green Hydrogen Pilot Project at NTPC Simhadri

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the foundation stone for the Seawater to Green Hydrogen plant at NTPC Simhadri on Monday, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards clean energy.

This pilot project, initiated by NTPC NETRA (NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance), aims to explore the feasibility of producing green hydrogen directly from seawater. This pioneering initiative represents a crucial step towards reducing carbon footprint and fostering environmentally sustainable energy alternatives.

With an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore, the project signifies a substantial investment in the future of clean energy. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the participation of key stakeholders and officials, including General Managers from NTPC Simhadri, CPG-3, VPG, and other employees.