PM Urges Discipline, Balanced Use of Technology in Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students during the second episode of the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. The first episode of the programme was held on February 6.

In the second episode, the Prime Minister connected with students from several cities including Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Delhi. He said he engages in these conversations to learn from students rather than to teach them.

Responding to a question about how youth can contribute to the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, Modi said he was happy that students are thinking about the country’s future. He encouraged adopting responsible habits such as reducing wastage, switching off engines at red lights and practising discipline in daily life.

The Prime Minister also cautioned against overdependence on technology. He said artificial intelligence and mobile phones should be used as tools and not allowed to dominate daily routines, adding that people should not fear AI but use it to expand their potential.

Emphasising the importance of discipline, Modi said motivation alone cannot ensure success. He explained that inspiration combined with discipline leads to better outcomes, using the example of farmers needing timely work to protect their crops.

He further highlighted the importance of balancing academics and extracurricular interests. He advised students not to neglect education even if they excel in sports, while also encouraging them to develop their talents and maintain balance between studies and play.