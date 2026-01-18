PM to Launch Kaziranga Corridor, Flag Off New Trains in Assam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam, during which he will launch key development initiatives on Sunday. The visit includes the Bhoomi Pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project and the flagging off of new Amrit Bharat Express trains to boost regional connectivity in the Northeast.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was looking forward to being in Kaliabor, Assam, for the Bhoomi Pujan of major development works, including the 35-km elevated corridor across Kaziranga. He noted that the project would help safeguard wildlife, especially during the monsoon season, and added that new Amrit Bharat trains would improve connectivity for the people of Assam.

At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project — the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-715 — worth over Rs 6,950 crore. He will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains at Kaliabor in Nagaon district.

The 86-km-long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is an environmentally conscious national highway project. It includes a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor passing through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass section, and a 30-km widening of the existing NH-715 from two to four lanes.

The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park’s rich biodiversity. It will pass through the districts of Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat, significantly improving access to Upper Assam, including Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure uninterrupted animal movement and help reduce human-wildlife conflict. The project is also expected to enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support increasing passenger and freight traffic.

Bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat will be developed as part of the project to decongest towns, improve urban mobility and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

During the programme, PM Modi will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains — the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and the Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express. These services will strengthen rail connectivity between the Northeast and northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel.