PM To Dedicate AIIMS and Lay Foundation Stone for 9 Blocks of AIIMS on Sunday

Vijayawada: AIIMS Mangalagiri is poised to mark a significant milestone as Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the institute to the nation on February 25.

Alongside the inauguration in online mode, the foundation stone for nine critical care blocks will be laid. A microbiology food testing laboratory will be inaugurated in Visakhapatnam and four mobile Food testing labs will be launched across the state.

Director and CEO of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Dr Madhabananda Kar, said the dignitaries who would attend the event in physical mode would include Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, BP Pawar, Prof SP Singh Baghel, health minister Vidadala Rajini, and others.

The journey of AIIMS Mangalagiri began on December 19, 2015. With an initial outlay of `1618.23 crore, the project has come to fruition and it boasts of a comprehensive infrastructure. The project encompasses an academic complex, a hospital with OPD, IPD and emergency services, the residential and hostel blocks etc.

Dr Kar highlighted the operational status of the IPD block and the functionality of 41 broad and super-speciality departments. The hospital has recorded over 20,000 in-patient admissions while 12,000 emergency cases were treated.

Col Shashikanth Thumma, deputy director (administration), Dr Vineet Thomas Abraham, medical superintendent, and Dr K Vamsi Krishna Reddy, spokesperson, Media Cell and others participated.